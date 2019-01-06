Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath college to move to new campus by June

Shifting will occur in phases from June 2019 and the next academic year will be conducted from the new campus.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, the college run by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) in the heart of the city, will be moved to a new campus at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in south Bengaluru. 

According to CKP authorities, the college will be shifted in phases from June 2019, and admissions for the next academic year will be conducted from the new campus. BL Shankar, president of the Parishath, said, “The existing students will continue on at the old campus, whereas the new batch will attend classes at 
the new campus, which is almost ready.” 

Meanwhile, the only evening course in the country for fine arts, which was introduced in the current academic year, will function from the old campus, keeping in mind convenience for students. “The evening college started this year with 30 students each in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As the timings are 5 pm to 9 pm, we thought it would be better to continue classes at the current campus,” said Shankar.

