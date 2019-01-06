Home Cities Bengaluru

Cold wave has Bengaluru, suburbs in its sweep

Minimum temperature dipped further on Saturday; Bengaluru Rural records lowest at 8.7 degree Celsius.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru cold, Fire

Residents keep themselves warm on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Bengaluru | Pandarinath B

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru continued to shiver on Saturday with the mercury levels witnessing a further drop. While some parts of Bengaluru Rural saw temperatures as low as 8.7 degrees Celsius, Bengaluru Urban witnessed 9.8 degrees Celsius — the lowest temperature experienced so far this winter.

North Bengaluru, which still has swathes of green spaces, recorded lower temperatures compared to south and central parts. Yelahanka and surrounding areas, which had recorded 10.1 degrees Celsius two days ago, saw the minimum temperature dip to 9.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre data. In Bengaluru Rural, Tubagere (Doddaballapur) and Anugondahalli (Hosakote) regions experienced 8.7 degrees Celsius.

KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said the winds blowing from east to west do not bring the cold, but this year the chill had set in because of the winds from the north to south. Besides, cloudless skies ensured no heat and that allowed the cold conditions to set in.

Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist, said, “Bengaluru is experiencing just cold, not chilly conditions. If there is a strong wind from the north, it will have a chill effect. We are likely to witness a dip in temperature till January 12.” Environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy said there are more inanimate things like steel and iron in Bengaluru due to rapid urbanisation. This is responsible for making the surface cold, just as it can make it hot in summer. “In summer, the same factors will ensure rapid heating in Bengaluru wherein temperatures are likely to cross 41 degrees Celsius.  

He said if this phenomenon continues, it may not be a surprise if, in the coming years Bengaluru’s minimum temperatures dip by 5 degrees Celsius. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru cold Bengaluru temperature Bengaluru winters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp