Cold wave has Bengaluru, suburbs in its sweep

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru continued to shiver on Saturday with the mercury levels witnessing a further drop. While some parts of Bengaluru Rural saw temperatures as low as 8.7 degrees Celsius, Bengaluru Urban witnessed 9.8 degrees Celsius — the lowest temperature experienced so far this winter.

North Bengaluru, which still has swathes of green spaces, recorded lower temperatures compared to south and central parts. Yelahanka and surrounding areas, which had recorded 10.1 degrees Celsius two days ago, saw the minimum temperature dip to 9.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre data. In Bengaluru Rural, Tubagere (Doddaballapur) and Anugondahalli (Hosakote) regions experienced 8.7 degrees Celsius.

KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said the winds blowing from east to west do not bring the cold, but this year the chill had set in because of the winds from the north to south. Besides, cloudless skies ensured no heat and that allowed the cold conditions to set in.

Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist, said, “Bengaluru is experiencing just cold, not chilly conditions. If there is a strong wind from the north, it will have a chill effect. We are likely to witness a dip in temperature till January 12.” Environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy said there are more inanimate things like steel and iron in Bengaluru due to rapid urbanisation. This is responsible for making the surface cold, just as it can make it hot in summer. “In summer, the same factors will ensure rapid heating in Bengaluru wherein temperatures are likely to cross 41 degrees Celsius.

He said if this phenomenon continues, it may not be a surprise if, in the coming years Bengaluru’s minimum temperatures dip by 5 degrees Celsius.