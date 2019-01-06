Expect early summer in Bengaluru, and it will be harsh

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans better be prepared. The summer is expected to arrive earlier and will be harsh too, warn experts. Normally, summer arrives in the second week of March. In the past few years, Bengaluru has seen maximum temperature crossing 35 degrees Celsius in summer and it had even touched 39 degrees Celsius. Scientists say a 10 degrees Celsius rise has been witnessed in the last 50 years due to global warming. Bengaluru has maximum temperature rise by more than 2-3 degrees Celsius in the last decade.

Agro-meteorologist Prof MB Rajegowda said the dip in temperature will be witnessed till January 12 or 13 and will start soaring later. “We are expecting the summer to arrive in the last week of February or first week of March as against the third week of March,’’ he said.

Srinivas Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) said this year, summer will be harsh. This is because there is a change in Pacific Ocean currents. “In Bengaluru, the maximum temperature has reached 39 degrees Celsius from 30 degrees Celsius in the recent years. We cannot say it will touch 40 degrees Celsius this year, but you can’t say,’’ he said.

Reddy also pointed out there will be water scarcity. “The reservoirs in north-interior Karnataka region show a bad picture. With no rainfall during the north-east monsoon, places that depend on groundwater will have a tough time,’’ he warned.