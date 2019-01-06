Home Cities Bengaluru

Fog affects flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport

Four flights, including three Air India flights from Ahmedabad, Vishakapatnam and Dubai, and another Indigo flight from Delhi were diverted to Chennai and Hyderabad airports. 

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Kempegowda International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fog continued to play spoilsport at the Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday with 38 departures being delayed on Sunday morning. Around 11 arriving flights were also delayed as fog enveloped the airport for the second time in three days. On Friday morning, 50 flights were affected due to the same reason. 

With an old Instrument Landing System in place at the KIA, fog-related disruptions have become an annual affair and are expected to last till February this year. However, the commencement of flight operations on newly launched Runway 2, expected from September this year, will bring good news for KIA passengers.

Runway 2 comes equipped with a mechanism to help flight operations continue during foggy conditions as well as with improvised facilities for landing during low visibility.

