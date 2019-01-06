Pink Taxis can be spot-booked at Kempe Gowda International Airport from Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure the safety of women at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), women-only taxi-provider ‘Go Pink’ and the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation have partnered to provide vehicles right outside the terminal. Go Pink will begin with a fleet of 10 taxis on Monday (January 7) and plans to expand it to 50 by June. The service will be available 24x7.

The taxi provider has already been offering a women-only taxi service for the last three years, but it is the first time it will be stabled within the airport premises from where spot bookings can be done.

Speaking to TNIE, Anuradha Udayshankar, co-founder of the service, said, “What will be unique about our launch inside the airport premises is that passengers can leave the departure gate and just walk to the VIP car parking lounge and take a taxi. Or alternatively, they can download the KSTDC app and book a taxi.” Bookings can also be done on the KSTDC number round-the-clock: 080-44664466. The service has been planned with the support of the city police, she said.

She said the RTO has permitted them to price it slightly higher than the regular airport taxis. “We charge Rs 23.50 per km during mornings plus 5 per cent GST, while we charge Rs 21.50 per km during nights with 5 per cent GST,” Anuradha Udayshankar said.