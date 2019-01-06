Home Cities Bengaluru

Pink Taxis can be spot-booked at Kempe Gowda International Airport from Monday

The 24x7 service will start with a fleet of 10 taxis on Monday and will expand it to 50 by June.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Go Pink Cabs

Women drivers pose with Go Pink cabs. (Go Pink cabs website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure the safety of women at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), women-only taxi-provider ‘Go Pink’ and the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation have partnered to provide vehicles right outside the terminal. Go Pink will begin with a fleet of 10 taxis on Monday (January 7) and plans to expand it to 50 by June. The service will be available 24x7. 

The taxi provider has already been offering a women-only taxi service for the last three years, but it is the first time it will be stabled within the airport premises from where spot bookings can be done. 

Speaking to TNIE, Anuradha Udayshankar, co-founder of the service, said, “What will be unique about our launch inside the airport premises is that passengers can leave the departure gate and just walk to the VIP car parking lounge and take a taxi. Or alternatively, they can download the KSTDC app and book a taxi.” Bookings can also be done on the KSTDC number round-the-clock: 080-44664466. The service has been planned with the support of the city police, she said. 

She said the RTO has permitted them to price it slightly higher than the regular airport taxis. “We charge Rs 23.50 per km during mornings plus 5 per cent GST, while we charge Rs 21.50 per km during nights with 5 per cent GST,” Anuradha Udayshankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airpo Bengaluru women safety Bengaluru Pink Taxi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp