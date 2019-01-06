Home Cities Bengaluru

Infosys Science Foundation honours six achievers in Bengaluru

Winners from various fields got prizes for their research, information and development work.

The winners with Narayana Murthy

BENGALURU: Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) honoured six winners of the Infosys Prize 2018 at an award ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. 

The Infosys Prize is given to individuals who have made significant contributions in the fields of engineering and computer science, humanities, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences and social sciences. 

The six winners are Navakanta Bhat, professor at IISc, and Chairperson, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering; Kavitha Singh, Dean, School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU; Roop Malik, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai; Nalini Ananthraman, Chair of Mathematics, Institute for Advanced Study, University of Strasbourg, France; S K Satheesh, Professor, Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, IISc, and Director, Divecha Centre for Climate Change; and Sendhil Mullainathan, Professor of Computation and Behavioral Science and George C Tiao Faculty Fellow, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

The awardees were honoured with pure gold medals, citation and a cash prize of US $100,000 each. Kavitha Singh touched upon how the atmosphere in JNU had “changed” over the last few years. “For example, when I checked my email today, I realised that the leave I had applied for attending the award ceremony had been rejected by the Vice Chancellor,” she said. 

What they won it for

Navakanta Bhat (engineering and computer science category) - For his work on the design of novel biosensors based on his research in biochemistry and gaseous sensors that push the performance limits of existing metal-oxide sensors. Kavitha Singh (humanities category). For her study of Mughal, Rajput and Deccan art, as well as her insightful writing on the historical function and role of museums and their significance in the increasingly conflicted social world in which visual culture exists today. Roop Malik (life sciences category).

For his pioneering work on molecular motor proteins, which are crucial for the functioning of living cells. Nalini Ananthraman (mathematical sciences category). For her work related to ‘Quantum Chaos’. S K Satheesh (physical sciences category). For his pioneering scientific work in the field of climate change. Sendhil Mullainathan (social sciences category). For his path-breaking work in behavioural economics.

