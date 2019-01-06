Six from Bengaluru score over 99 percentile in CAT

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nation-wide results for the Common Admission Test (CAT), conducted on November 25, for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) were declared on Saturday.

Of the two lakh candidates who appeared for the test, conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM Calcutta), a total of 11 candidates had perfect 100 percentile scores, including one from Karnataka. Six students from Bengaluru managed to score over 99 percentile marks.

Kamal Karan (24) managed to secure 99.91 percentile marks and is one among the top scorers from the city. Other toppers who scored 99-plus percentile marks are Fahad Thasim (99.47), Mitali Seth (99.47), Ishaan Mudgal (99.6), Tushar Rawat (99.02) and Srikrishnan A (99.2). Speaking after the results, Kamal said he had been preparing for the CAT for the last one year. “In between, I stopped my preparation and restarted only a few days before the test,” he said. He added that he cracked all the mock papers, and listed out all his weak points, which helped him excel.

Fahad (26) has a different story. He managed to crack the CAT while juggling an IT job. “I started preparing seven months before the test by dedicating two hours a day,” he said. Mitali, a student of MS Ramaiah engineering college, appeared for the exam just for the experience and has decided to join only if she gets a seat at IIM Ahmedabad.

Those who have cleared CAT are eligible for admissions to various management courses, including PGP,

PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at the IIMs and other top management colleges in the country.

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore are planning to increase their intake by 805 seats from the next academic year, and a proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Human Resource Development for the same. If it is cleared, then candidates looking for seats at these two institutes have more chance to get in. From this year on, it is said that even Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will accept CAT scores for the July 2019 sessions. However, now various IIMs will release shortlists for subsequent processes, considering CAT scores and other criteria. More than 100 other non-IIM institutions also use CAT scores for admissions to their management programmes.