50 days far too long, say motorists on flyover closure

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s first flyover — the Sirsi Circle flyover, also called Balagangadhara Swamiji (BGS) Flyover — that is also the major arterial road to connect Mysuru Road and South Bengaluru areas, is scheduled to be shut for 50 days on half-a-day basis on either way.

Commuters, who need to access the road to reach the Central Business District (CBD), have expressed their anguish against the civic body for partially blocking the way to reach offices, schools and other destinations on time. This is not the first time commuters have been angry about this flyover — it has previously caused problems due to the overlying bitumen on the surface.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started resurfacing work on the flyover in December-end, claiming that the flyover would be resurfaced completely in 50 days.At present, the flyover is open for commuters from Mysuru Road to Town Hall between 6am and 3pm, and commuters from Town Hall to Mysuru Road between 3pm and 11pm.

Sudarshan Raghav, a commuter from Nagarabhavi to Kasturba Road, said, “Because the other side of the flyover is shut partially, I have to spend three hours a day only travelling. Also, just to finish a 3-km stretch, they have paralysed traffic movement. Does it need 50 days to be fixed?” he asked.A quick calculation shows that only 53 metres of work is done per day.

Why the delay?

However, BBMP has an explanation for the lengthy closure of the road. “Unlike regular asphalting, this work will include milling of existing bituminous pavement surface up to a depth of 55 mm initially. Then, we will again lay a 3-mm thick asphalt seal pad which will help the bitumen stick to the surface. After that, we will lay a 40-mm thick layer of bitumen concrete, covering it with bitumen macadam 40 mm thick, on four loops on the top. The sticky tar we are using will give commuters a smooth ride. It will hold strong during rain and will last for at least the next five years,” said a BBMP official.

Resurfacing work will cost `4.3 crore, including remodelling and laying of road reflectors, painting of medians and cleaning of drain spouts. Though BBMP issued a work order to the contractor in November 2018, work was delayed as the traffic cops had not given approval for traffic diversion.