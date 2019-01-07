Home Cities Bengaluru

50 days far too long, say motorists on flyover closure

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started resurfacing work on the flyover in December-end, claiming that the flyover would be resurfaced completely in 50 days.

Published: 07th January 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s first flyover — the Sirsi Circle flyover, also called Balagangadhara Swamiji (BGS) Flyover — that is also the major arterial road to connect Mysuru Road and South Bengaluru areas, is scheduled to be shut for 50 days on half-a-day basis on either way.

Commuters, who need to access the road to reach the Central Business District (CBD), have expressed their anguish against the civic body for partially blocking the way to reach offices, schools and other destinations on time. This is not the first time commuters have been angry about this flyover — it has previously caused problems due to the overlying bitumen on the surface.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started resurfacing work on the flyover in December-end, claiming that the flyover would be resurfaced completely in 50 days.At present, the flyover is open for commuters from Mysuru Road to Town Hall between 6am and 3pm, and commuters from Town Hall to Mysuru Road between 3pm and 11pm.

Sudarshan Raghav, a commuter from Nagarabhavi to Kasturba Road, said, “Because the other side of the flyover is shut partially, I have to spend three hours a day only travelling. Also, just to finish a 3-km stretch, they have paralysed traffic movement. Does it need 50 days to be fixed?” he asked.A quick calculation shows that only 53 metres of work is done per day.  

Why the delay?

However, BBMP has an explanation for the lengthy closure of the road. “Unlike regular asphalting, this work will include milling of existing bituminous pavement surface up to a depth of 55 mm initially. Then, we will again lay a 3-mm thick asphalt seal pad which will help the bitumen stick to the surface. After that, we will lay a 40-mm thick layer of bitumen concrete, covering it with bitumen macadam 40 mm thick, on four loops on the top. The sticky tar we are using will give commuters a smooth ride. It will hold strong during rain and will last for at least the next five years,” said a BBMP official.

Resurfacing work will cost `4.3 crore, including remodelling and laying of road reflectors, painting of medians and cleaning of drain spouts. Though BBMP issued a work order to the contractor in November 2018, work was delayed as the traffic cops had not given approval for traffic diversion. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp