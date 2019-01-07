Man assaults woman after hitting bike in Bengaluru petrol bunk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman on Friday filed a case with the Basaveshwaranagar police, alleging that a biker kicked and assaulted her at a petrol bunk, after she questioned him for damaging her scooter. The assault video went viral on social media on Sunday, but police are yet to trace the accused.

A senior police officer said that Shobha, a resident of Kamalanagar, filed a complaint alleging that on January 3, around 8.15pm, she went to a petrol bunk on Siddaiah Puranik Road, and parked her scooter to fill up petrol.

A man, aged about 35, came on a scooter with a woman, presumed to be his wife, and hit her scooter from behind, damaging it. Shobha questioned him about it, leading to them abusing each other.In the video, taken from the CCTV camera of the petrol bunk, Shobha can be seen standing in a queue. The man, wearing a red sweater and shorts, lunges towards her in a threatening manner. All this while, the man’s wife is seen standing next to their vehicle.

The man then grabs a fuel dispensing gun and moves to hit the woman’s vehicle, but then restrains himself. However, the argument continues and he kicks her vehicle. Other members of the public stop him and his wife hands him the keys to their vehicle. They ride a short distance before they stop, and the man shouts something back at the woman. The victim shouts back at them and the couple moves out of the frame.

However, the wife returns and abuses the victim, and at this point, the man comes running back and kicks the woman with full force. They then ride away as the victim tries to chase them and stop them from leaving.

“We have the bike’s details (KA 02 JM 3304) and efforts are on to nab the man. The woman said he was speaking in Hindi and Kannada, and that she had not seen him around the locality. Action will be taken against him,” the police officer added.