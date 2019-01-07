Home Cities Bengaluru

Man assaults woman after hitting bike in Bengaluru petrol bunk

A man, aged about 35, came on a scooter with a woman, presumed to be his wife, and hit her scooter from behind, damaging it.

Published: 07th January 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

The CCTV camera footage at the petrol bunk shows the man (in red sweater and shorts) abusing and kicking a woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman on Friday filed a case with the Basaveshwaranagar police, alleging that a biker kicked and assaulted her at a petrol bunk, after she questioned him for damaging her scooter. The assault video went viral on social media on Sunday, but police are yet to trace the accused.

A senior police officer said that Shobha, a resident of Kamalanagar, filed a complaint alleging that on January 3, around 8.15pm, she went to a petrol bunk on Siddaiah Puranik Road, and parked her scooter to fill up petrol.

A man, aged about 35, came on a scooter with a woman, presumed to be his wife, and hit her scooter from behind, damaging it. Shobha questioned him about it, leading to them abusing each other.In the video, taken from the CCTV camera of the petrol bunk, Shobha can be seen standing in a queue. The man, wearing a red sweater and shorts, lunges towards her in a threatening manner. All this while, the man’s wife is seen standing next to their vehicle.

The man then grabs a fuel dispensing gun and moves to hit the woman’s vehicle, but then restrains himself. However, the argument continues and he kicks her vehicle. Other members of the public stop him and his wife hands him the keys to their vehicle. They ride a short distance before they stop, and the man shouts something back at the woman. The victim shouts back at them and the couple moves out of the frame.
However, the wife returns and abuses the victim, and at this point, the man comes running back and kicks the woman with full force. They then ride away as the victim tries to chase them and stop them from leaving.

“We have the bike’s details (KA 02 JM 3304) and efforts are on to nab the man. The woman said he was speaking in Hindi and Kannada, and that she had not seen him around the locality. Action will be taken against him,” the police officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp