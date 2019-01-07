Chitra Santhe: Artists bring alive city’s street with a splash of colour

Home Cities Bengaluru

The mood was festive as the street had been closed to traffic and visitors could take a leisurely stroll visiting several of the stalls which had been set up.

People visited Chitra Santhe to check out the work of local artists | Pandarinath B

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chitra Santhe, the annual day-long art fair which sees participation by artists from across the country, took place in the city on Sunday. Organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad, the art event saw thousands of visitors who thronged the street between Windsor Manor circle, near the Chief Minister’s home office Krishna and Shivananda circle, where the Santhe took place.  

The mood was festive as the street had been closed to traffic and visitors could take a leisurely stroll visiting several of the stalls which had been set up. The event started in the morning with artists from across the country displaying their work in the allotted places.

This year, to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, the Santhe had chosen Gandhi as the theme of the event. Statues of the Mahatma, chakras and other themed objects from his life could be seen installed across the venue. The entire venue looked colourful with various art themes such as Madhubani paintings, portrait paintings, oil painting, glass paintings and many more on display. The event also attracted foreigners who were seen checking out the work of local artists. A face painting stall attracted children who then roamed the Santhe with their faces done up in bright hues.  

The painters also sold their art and artwork was available starting at `250. Art material such as colouring books, paints and other equipment were sold at nominal rates.  “I come here every year and it gives me much joy to see so many people interested in art”, said Vishwadeep De, a freelance painter from Kolkata.
Shilpa Prajapathi, who takes art classes at her residence in Thanisandra said that the Santhe was a great opportunity to showcase her artwork and earn money every year. The event was managed by volunteers of Chitrakala Parishath who have been helping painters from across the country.

Art on transformers cause of concern

Several electricity transformers at the venue were seen sporting artwork and paintings, which officials said could be a safety concern.  “No one is allowed is to showcase their paintings on transformers. I will ask the concerned person to check and remove the paintings,” said Gangambika, Mayor of the city.

