Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB will save 15 million litres a month after replacing water pipeline

The BWSSB is now awaiting permission from BBMP so that it can complete replacement of another 1.8-km of pipeline between ASC Centre and Command Hospital.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the replacement of nearly 40-year-old water pipelines between Victoria Road and ASC Centre and College on Old Airport Road set for completion on Monday, the city stands to gain an additional 15 million litres of water every month which was earlier lost due to leakages. It took the BBMP nearly two years to give permission to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to execute this work along a length of 805 metres, which took 25 days for completion.

The BWSSB is now awaiting permission from BBMP so that it can complete replacement of another 1.8-km of pipeline between ASC Centre and Command Hospital.BWSSB Engineer-in-Chief Kemparamaiah said, “The leaks caused by these old pre-stressed concrete pipelines along this stretch have caused us a loss of 3 million litres of water per day (MLD) and replacing the entire 2.6 km stretch with mild steel pipes will help us save all that water. Right now, since one portion has been completed, we are set to save 15 million litres a month.”

The BWSSB is spending `2.96 crore to replace them, he added. “We are laying 60 metres of pipelines, each measuring 450 mm in diameter, per day. Water from the existing old pipeline will be diverted towards the portion of new pipelines to be connected on Monday,” he said.

Over Rs 113 cr water bill

Thanks to the unaccounted-for water project which has helped reduce water losses across the city from 49 per cent to 38 per cent now, BWSSB now consistently earns over `100 crore per month through collection of water bills and sanitary charges. “We created history by collecting revenue of `113.75 crore in December . It is the highest for a month ever since BWSSB was formed,” said Kemparamaiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BWSSB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp