Children learn basics of computer science and technology outside school hours

BENGALURU : The young generation is curious about science and technology. Now, thanks to a group of teachers, they are getting the chance to learn all about robotics before they turn 15 years old. Kiddy Pi, a company that provides classes to children, has close to 50 students between the age of 5 and 15. Each one of them is a thorough computer enthusiast. The academy teaches children according to their interests and age groups. They offer courses in animation, basics of robotics and electronics, game designing and programming.

Classes began three years ago and according to Bhanumathy Yellapan, co-founder of Kiddy Pi, the aim was to make technology available to those interested. “Children are fond of gadgets. I want them to put technology to good use which will kindle their interest in the field of science,” she said. Yellapan also observed how children of other countries were well aware of technology and its uses at a tender age and how she wanted to incorporate the same here.

From the age group of five to eight, they are taught to create stories through animation and snappable circuits in electronics. The age group of 9-11 learn to use ‘Scratch’, a programming language that can help them create their own interactive stories in 2D and 3D. Those above 12 years move on to using computers like Rasberry Pi and Arduino, which help them learn more about programming. They also learn basic coding to create mobile applications.

The children also work on various science projects and take part in competitions which are held online. For example, two students from their academy, Chinmayi Ramasubramanium and Yash Krishna, both studying in the 7th grade of Kumaran school, Kanakpura are working on a hand glove that they created for people admitted to the hospital who cannot communicate verbally. “We have submitted our project online for Google science fair too,” said Ramasubramanian.H Srinivasalu, a teacher there, says it gives him pleasure to see young children showing interest towards science and wishes to guide them during their future projects.