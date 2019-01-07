Couple hurt in domestic gas explosion die at hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple on Saturday succumbed to their injuries while their two children escaped with burns caused by an LPG cylinder exploding at their house in Krishnappa Layout in Sanjayanagar on Friday.

The deceased are Ambraz (32), a carpenter, and his wife Prathima. Their daughters Smruthi, 7, and Shalini, 6, are currently recovering in Victoria Hospital.The family had moved to the city nine years ago from Odisha.

“In the morning, Prathima had gone to the kitchen. Failing to notice the gas leak, Prathima lit the gas stove which caused the explosion. Preliminary investigations revealed that the regulator of the cylinder was broken,” the police said, adding that the impact of the implosion was so severe that it caused the roof of the house to collapse.

According to reports, Ambraz had rushed to the kitchen to rescue his wife but he too caught fire. The children made it out of the house, escaping with minor burns.Relatives of the deceased received the bodies on Sunday to conduct the final rites, the police added.