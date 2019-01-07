Dancing to foster a connection and togetherness 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : World Dance Alliance is organising its 10th International Dance Festival to celebrate harmony through dance. The annual event, which usually hosts performances of NRI dancers, will host local talent as well this year.

Veena Murthy Vijay, president, WDA, says, “NRIs are usually isolated from the cultural scene of the city or country. So, we decided to host some local talents this year. This will help build a network and NRIs will feel a sense of belonging”. She adds, “Our organisation builds a network of dancers and dance academies. We also provide a platform to the dancers to perform when they come to Bengaluru.”

The two-day festival will feature various dance forms such as Odissi, Bharatnatyam and Kathak. “There will be some new and different presentations in Bharatanatyam. The audience can expect a spectacular event and some energetic performances by well-known dancers. It will also be a learning experience for many,” she adds.

Vijay is a senior dancer from Karnataka. She is a leading exponent of Kuchipudi and believes it is important to be culturally grounded and dance helps to do so.She says, “It is necessary in today’s world to organise such festivals. It can be a constant reminder of culture to the youth today. The personality of a person reflects the culture he grows up in. Dance helps us become culturally rich. It can also be a reminder for them to encourage and support the art form.”

She adds the biggest challenge is funding. “We are funding it ourselves. The programme is by the dancers for dance lovers. These are busy people but still manage to find time for a socially-relevant contribution.” She adds that since they are dancers, they also have to multi-task. “We had to print invitations, work on the stage, lighting and set up for the entire production,” she says.The dance festival is being held at 6pm on January 9, 10, at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram.

Performers at the fest

Surabhi Bharadwaj, USA (Bharatnatyam)

Sarita Mishra and Adyasha

Group, Bengaluru (Odissi)

Mudrika Foundation for Indian Performing Arts, Bengaluru (Bharatnatyam)

Shrutalaya Dance School, Singapore (Bharatnatyam)

Ponnamma Devaiah, Singapore (Kathak)

Dr Sanchita Bhattacharya,

Kolkata (Odissi)

Deepak Kumar & Preethikala,

Puttur (Bharatnatyam)