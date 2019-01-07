Fight is on for this karateka eyeing 2020 Olympics

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s rich medal haul in the Asian Games indicates a change in the sporting scenario in the country. With Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as the Sports Minister, things seemed to have started moving in the right direction before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Despite the positive changes – swift issuance of funds to athletes under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and ensuring SAI centres function properly – support for the not so popular Olympic sports is still a big task.

Let’s take the example of Karnataka’s Jayendran Sharath Kumar. The karate athlete was a member of the Indian contingent in the Asian Games. The national champion in the -75kg Kumite event suffered a first-round exit at the biggest platform of his career, losing to South Korea’s Kim Mu-il. Since then, the Karate Association of India (KAI) and both the state and central governments have turned a blind eye to the 22-year-old, who is heading towards an uncertain future before the 2020 Olympics, where the sport makes its debut.

“Before Asian Games, our then state sports minister Abhayachandra Jain had promised me `1 lakh. But I didn’t receive any assistance.” Kumar said, adding, “We didn’t even have a physiotherapist at the Asiad. I had to take my own physio with me.”

Kumar has had an impressive resume in the sport with numerous national and international medals since making his debut at the age of 16. Kumar was initially reluctant to pursue the sport professionally. His perception soon changed when he won his first national medal, silver, at the senior nationals in 2014. His impressive progression in the sport earned him a place in the Asiad. Now, Kumar has to bear all the expenses.

“In other countries, athletes never have to deal with such things. They practice and rest is taken care of. But here things haven’t improved a bit. I don’t know how I will manage all of that. The only thing I can do is to perform and hope for the best,” said the Bengaluru youngster, who doesn’t feature in the central government’s TOPS either.

Kumar, however, isn’t bogged down by the failure at the Asian Games. He is determined to build his experience. The highest ranked Indian male karateka in the World Karate Federation (WKF) is eying a top three finish in the Paris Karate 1 premier league event to seal his Olympic berth.

“Asian Games was really great exposure. Asian countries dominate karate and top players from those nations were competing. So, it was great exposure for me. The atmosphere of being at the games village among the top athletes was a great motivating factor,” Kumar said. “Now the target is to improve my rank before Paris K1 Premier League. I will aim for a top three finish to earn an automatic qualification berth at the Olympics. I don’t trust the government and we don’t know if karate will be part of future Olympics. So this is my best chance.”