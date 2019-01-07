Fog at Kempegowda International Airport delays 38 more flights

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fog continues to affect air traffic at the Kempegowda International Airport, with 38 departures getting delayed on Sunday morning as well. Around 11 arriving flights were also delayed as fog enveloped the airport for the second time in three days. On Friday morning, 50 flights were affected due to fog.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) officials, four flights, including three Air India flights from Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam and Dubai, and another Indigo flight from Delhi were diverted to Chennai and Hyderabad airports.

With an old Instrument Landing System in place at the city airport, fog-related disruptions have become an annual affair. However, flight operations on the newly launched Runway- 2, which is expected to start functioning from September this year, are expected to bring some relief from fog disruptions.Ramesh Babu, Director of Aviation Forecasting, India Meteorological Department, told The New Indian Express that delays due to fog were expected till mid-January.