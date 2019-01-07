Home Cities Bengaluru

In preparation for mango showers, BBMP to get SWDs ready for rains

To prevent the city from flooding due to overflow of Storm Water Drains (SWDs) during rains, the state has ordered the BBMP to do a one-time cleaning of 440 km of drains.

Published: 07th January 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

An official revealed confabulation cameras were being used to track the cleaning progress

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent the city from flooding due to overflow of Storm Water Drains (SWDs) during rains, the state has ordered the BBMP to do a one-time cleaning of 440 km of drains. Two deadlines have been set: January 15 for drains where works have commenced early and January 31 where work has commenced later.

The city has a total of 643 SWDs running along a length of 842 km. However, only 440 km of drains have retaining walls and presently, work is on in those drains.Chief engineer, SWD, BBMP, BS Prahlad told CE that the deadlines would be met. “We want to ensure zero-flooding in the city in 2019. The state has offered us `40 crore for this one-time work. We have divided the SWDs into nine packages. Work on three packages began on December 1 while in the other six packages, work began on December 15.

A total of 159 km requires intense desilting. Once the cleaning of these 440 km is completed by January-end, it will be maintained regularly using robotic excavators,” he said. There are 70 rainy days in Bengaluru in a year, spread across March-end/early April, May-end/early-June and scattered throughout September/October. “Of these, only five or six days are really nasty. It is to tackle them that we need to maintain our SWDs,” Prahlad said. He added that vulnerable points where bad floods have occurred have been identified with the help of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Committee and have been given priority.

Removal of trash in the drains, solid waste and silt is being carried out presently. In case of narrow drains, they are being widened to avert flooding.The city has another 402 km of drains that did not have retaining walls. “The state has allocated `8,015 crore for various BBMP infrastructure works of which `1,576 crore will be spent for development of these SWDs. They would be widened and will be ready by 2021,” the official added.A unique system has been adopted to track the progress. “Confabulation cameras are being used which help us monitor the works on a real-time basis,” he added.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp