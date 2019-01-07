Increased travel time troubles Bengaluru techies

Tushar Kaushik By

BENGALURU: For techies frozen in traffic jams on Hosur Road flyover, jokes and memes about Silk Board Junction may no longer seem funny. Ongoing work on the flyover leading to Electronics City has led to increased commuting hours, and a struggle to work out some kind of work-life balance.

Techies who commute during peak hours are being forced to spend a lot more time on the road. As a result, several firms have pushed back timings of their transport services and log-in hours, which has also led to tougher daily schedules for them. Some are not able to clock the mandated number of hours in office. With the yearly appraisal due in March at most firms, many feel the disruption, though necessary, comes at an inconvenient time.

Deebica Soundaptan, Test Lead at an IT firm located in Electronics City, commutes via BMTC buses to work from her home in Roopena Agrahara (near Silk Board Junction) every day. The journey time has increased from 15-20 minutes to an hour, as buses are not even allowed to use the flyover during peak hours. The time for the return journey too has tripled -- from half an hour to one-and-a-half hours.

“I am required to clock 9 hours and 15 minutes of working time in office. But my personal life is a priority, and I have to take care of my small kid at home. So I’m only clocking about seven hours,” she said. Deebica has been permitted to cut down on work hours by her manager, and she admits that not every manager might be so understanding. While working from home is an available option, Deebica, like many others, does not find it convenient.

Shilpa Rao, employee of another IT firm at Electronics City, commutes via the office bus, which takes the flyover only during evenings. Bus timings have been pushed back by an hour, due to which she has to leave home at 6.40am.

Responding to a query on arrangements made for employees because of closure of the flyover at Infosys, Richard Lobo, Executive Vice-President, Head HR, said via email, “We have advanced our transportation timings both in the mornings and evenings, based on the routes and traffic situation. We are also encouraging our employees to carpool and use public transport.”