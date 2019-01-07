Home Cities Bengaluru

Increased travel time troubles Bengaluru techies

Ongoing work on the flyover leading to Electronics City has led to increased commuting hours, and a struggle to work out some kind of work-life balance.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

The Hosur Road flyover connects several parts of the city to Electronics City -- one of the IT hubs in the city that is home to several firms | pandarinath b

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For techies frozen in traffic jams on Hosur Road flyover, jokes and memes about Silk Board Junction may no longer seem funny. Ongoing work on the flyover leading to Electronics City has led to increased commuting hours, and a struggle to work out some kind of work-life balance.

Techies who commute during peak hours are being forced to spend a lot more time on the road. As a result, several firms have pushed back timings of their transport services and log-in hours, which has also led to tougher daily schedules for them. Some are not able to clock the mandated number of hours in office. With the yearly appraisal due in March at most firms, many feel the disruption, though necessary, comes at an inconvenient time.

Deebica Soundaptan, Test Lead at an IT firm located in Electronics City, commutes via BMTC buses to work from her home in Roopena Agrahara (near Silk Board Junction) every day. The journey time has increased from 15-20 minutes to an hour, as buses are not even allowed to use the flyover during peak hours. The time for the return journey too has tripled -- from half an hour to one-and-a-half hours.

“I am required to clock 9 hours and 15 minutes of working time in office. But my personal life is a priority, and I have to take care of my small kid at home. So I’m only clocking about seven hours,” she said. Deebica has been permitted to cut down on work hours by her manager, and she admits that not every manager might be so understanding. While working from home is an available option, Deebica, like many others, does not find it convenient.

ALSO READ | To ease traffic, BMRCL plans road over Metro line at Tin Factory

Shilpa Rao, employee of another IT firm at Electronics City, commutes via the office bus, which takes the flyover only during evenings. Bus timings have been pushed back by an hour, due to which she has to leave home at 6.40am.

Responding to a query on arrangements made for employees because of closure of the flyover at Infosys, Richard Lobo, Executive Vice-President, Head HR, said via email, “We have advanced our transportation timings both in the mornings and evenings, based on the routes and traffic situation. We are also encouraging our employees to carpool and use public transport.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp