Maintenance work will go on through Feb, says official

Work on the flyover connecting Silk Board and Electronics City has led to heavy traffic congestion on the flyover.

Published: 07th January 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:19 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on the flyover connecting Silk Board and Electronics City has led to heavy traffic congestion on the flyover. However, the work has been deemed necessary for the safety of the bridge.
Work, which began in mid-December, has led to half the road on some stretches of the flyover being blocked for vehicles, and restriction on timings for heavy vehicles to use the flyover. RK Suryawanshi, regional officer at NHAI, Bengaluru, termed it “routine maintenance work”.

An NHAI official said expansion joints and bearings on the flyover were being replaced as part of the work. “The flyover is inspected annually to check if anything has to be repaired. During the inspection this time, a decision would have been taken to replace the joints and bearings,” the official said.

He said that replacements were being carried out at five locations, and work was complete at three locations. It is estimated that work will take another one-and-a-half months to be completed, and the flyover will be fully open for traffic. The NHAI official said this could be the first time since the flyover was built 10 years ago, that a part of it had been blocked for traffic for any work.  He added that work not being taken up would compromise the stability and safety of the flyover.

