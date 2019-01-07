Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro users can expect better last-mile connectivity

Published: 07th January 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To focus exclusively on providing first mile and last mile connectivity for Metro commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will create a Connectivity and Asset Management team headed by an Executive Director. It will also appoint six new Executive Directors to speeden up Metro Phase-II works.

These decisions were cleared at the BMRCL Board meeting recently in New Delhi, the minutes of which were approved on Saturday.Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior official of BMRCL, said, “The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is actively involved in providing feeder bus services from our stations. However, we want to focus on providing the first and last mile connectivity to our commuters. This will improve their riding experience on Namma Metro and boost our ridership.”

The absence of proper last mile connectivity had been repeatedly stressed as a reason by a considerable number of Bengalureans to avoid using Metro trains.Elaborating on the reasons behind such a new department, he said, “The Phase-I network of Metro ran to 42 km and the average ridership today stands at 3.7 lakh. If you break it up, the ridership comes to almost 9,000 commuters per hour per kilometre per hour.”  Metro was keen on boosting it to 15,000 commuters per kilometre per hour, he added.

A Metro station like Vidhana Soudha has mainly officer goers as well as lawyers and litigants heading to High Court while in the case of MG Road Metro station, it is public who come for shopping. “The team will work extensively on the usage patterns at each station and devise the specific requirement that would suit them,” he added.  BMRCL was also looking at providing pedestrian connectivity from one road to another via its Concourse area, he said.

Another major role of this team would be to identify the land available inside the premises of Metro stations and below its piers so that they could be used most efficiently, the official said. The team will operate from Vijayanagar.

The deadline for the 72.1 km Phase-II has already been pushed from 2021 to 2023. The Outer Ring Road Line is yet to start as tenders had to be cancelled recently while the realigned Nagawara-KIA  line is pending Cabinet approval.

“We are keen on speeding up work on all the stretches of Phase-II and so we are creating six exclusive posts to ensure this happens,” he added.

Comments

