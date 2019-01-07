Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: No entry? no problem for over 4 lakh riders

In Bengaluru alone, traffic in no-entry lanes is the fourth highest violation after riding without helmet, pillion rider without helmet and jumping traffic signals.

Experts suggest the tyre killers be placed at the beginning and the end of the road to curb wrong-way driving

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: How many times have you witnessed someone driving on the wrong side of the road? This is one of the most common traffic offences in the city and is not only dangerous but has led to accidents too. In Bengaluru alone, traffic in no-entry lanes is the fourth highest violation after riding without helmet, pillion rider without helmet and jumping traffic signals.

Noida found a possible solution for the issue in the form of tyre killers, which were installed in five locations after feedback from traffic constables about wrong-way driving. These contraptions are metal strips with sharp spikes on one side. For those driving on the right side, the obstruction will be like a small speed breaker on the road. However, for those driving on the wrong side, the spikes could puncture tyres.

Urban expert V Ravichandar thinks the same might benefit the city too. “This could be effective on one-way roads where two-wheelers tend to violate rules to save time. E-challans have their own drawbacks, such as the need to update the database and ensuring that the offenders receive the challans, so tyre-slashers might be a better solution,” he said.

He further added that a study needs to be done to find the right locations to install these tyre-slashers. “They can be placed at the beginning and at the end of the road,” he said. The move, he added, could adversely affect ambulances that often drive in the wrong direction to save time.

When City Express asked the traffic department whether this strict law enforcement could curb wrong-way driving, DCP traffic (east) VK Jagadeesh said, “We will need to see a demo of this project to gauge if it will help. As of now, we are looking at other ways to ensure violators are penalised.” Another senior traffic official also told CE that they have not thought of this project and will be focussing on fines and CCTV cameras to catch violators. 

Drawbacks
Urban expert RK Mishra, however, pointed out that this move could have some drawbacks. “A tyre burst can cause major road accidents or commuters should at least be made aware of its location. As of now, penalties and impoundment of vehicle provide the best solution,” said Mishra. Pune was one of the first cities that installed such tyre killers in India, but these were soon removed. The project became a controversial issue after some accidents occurred due to vehicles losing balance from getting a flat tyre. 

