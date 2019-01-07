Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents, note: Contract school vans to stay off roads in Bengaluru

The Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicle Drivers’ Union said that at least 10,000 members of the union will not ply their vehicles.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nationwide strike on Tuesday and Wednesday called by several trade unions against the ‘anti-labour policies’ of the NDA government is likely to affect transport services, especially school vehicles, in the city. Contract school vans will not operate on these two days.

The Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicle Drivers’ Union said that at least 10,000 members of the union will not ply their vehicles.The union includes members who drive vans for hire, as well as contractors who attach their vehicles to schools, and not drivers of buses owned and operated by schools themselves. In cases where schools own and hire drivers for their buses, the availability of transport will depend on whether the school management declares a holiday or not.Schools may take a call on declaring a holiday on Monday. This means parents will have to make their own arrangements if the vans stay off the roads.

“We have at least 1,000 member drivers who ferry children from schools in the central business district,” said Shanmugam PS, president of the Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicle Drivers’ Union. In all, there are around 20,000 private school van drivers in the city and 43,000 in the state, Shanmugam said.  

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said they would leave the decision to the discretion of individual schools, but recommended that schools declare a holiday.D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said, “It is left to the discretion of school managements to declare a holiday on January 8 and 9, based on the local situation. They should keep in mind the security and convenience of the students.” Additionally, Visvesvaraya Technological University is yet to take a call on whether their semester examination, scheduled on these two days, would be held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
trade unions NDA government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp