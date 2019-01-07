Parents, note: Contract school vans to stay off roads in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nationwide strike on Tuesday and Wednesday called by several trade unions against the ‘anti-labour policies’ of the NDA government is likely to affect transport services, especially school vehicles, in the city. Contract school vans will not operate on these two days.

The Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicle Drivers’ Union said that at least 10,000 members of the union will not ply their vehicles.The union includes members who drive vans for hire, as well as contractors who attach their vehicles to schools, and not drivers of buses owned and operated by schools themselves. In cases where schools own and hire drivers for their buses, the availability of transport will depend on whether the school management declares a holiday or not.Schools may take a call on declaring a holiday on Monday. This means parents will have to make their own arrangements if the vans stay off the roads.

“We have at least 1,000 member drivers who ferry children from schools in the central business district,” said Shanmugam PS, president of the Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicle Drivers’ Union. In all, there are around 20,000 private school van drivers in the city and 43,000 in the state, Shanmugam said.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said they would leave the decision to the discretion of individual schools, but recommended that schools declare a holiday.D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said, “It is left to the discretion of school managements to declare a holiday on January 8 and 9, based on the local situation. They should keep in mind the security and convenience of the students.” Additionally, Visvesvaraya Technological University is yet to take a call on whether their semester examination, scheduled on these two days, would be held.