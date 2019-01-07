Retaliate to rescue thyself

Ileena Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women are in constant danger of being harassed, eve-teased or raped. Reports state that a woman is raped every 22 minutes. Which is why The Institute of Combat Studies in Bengaluru is teaching women self-defence moves tailored to their needs.

“There are several times in my life that I have been harassed. Each time I would freeze. One such incident was when I went to see Victoria Palace with my niece. As we were walking out, the security guard held her by the shoulders and started asking her questions. And again at that moment, I froze,” said Palak Jain, IT professional and student at The Institute of Combat Studies, who enrolled herself in the Jeet Kune Do (JKD) classes to equip herself to deal with untoward situations.

Instead of following a ‘one size fits all’ approach, JKD, a philosophy founded by Bruce Lee, is a form of combat that is customised for the individual. “Recently, when a man approached me while walking, my immediate response was to bring out my elbows in case he comes any closer. As he saw this action, he apologised and left. This is because of my training in Jeet Kune Do. Not only has it helped me become capable of defending myself physically but it also strengthened my mind,”Jain added.

N Kumari, a primary school teacher, no longer feels threatened by eve teasers, because she know that she is ready to face any situation. “I also understand that resorting to violence should be the last option,” she said.

This form of combat, experts said, can help one be aware of their surroundings. “A woman needs to build a psyche where she can immediately fight back assault. I believe in amalgamating psychological stability, fitness, kicking, grappling and punching to knock down an opponent of any size, age or gender. The areas where Karate or Mixed Martial Art technique fail, JKD fills the gap and brings in more flexibility and pragmatism,” said Dr Ritesh Reddy, instructor, JKD.