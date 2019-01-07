Home Cities Bengaluru

Retaliate to rescue thyself

Women are in constant danger of being harassed, eve-teased or raped. Reports state that a woman is raped every 22 minutes.

Published: 07th January 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Ileena Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women are in constant danger of being harassed, eve-teased or raped. Reports state that a woman is raped every 22 minutes. Which is why The Institute of Combat Studies in Bengaluru is teaching women self-defence moves tailored to their needs.

“There are several times in my life that I have been harassed. Each time I would freeze. One such incident was when I went to see Victoria Palace with my niece. As we were walking out, the security guard held her by the shoulders and started asking her questions. And again at that moment, I froze,” said Palak Jain, IT professional and student at The Institute of Combat Studies, who enrolled herself in the Jeet Kune Do (JKD) classes to equip herself to deal with untoward situations.

Instead of following a ‘one size fits all’ approach, JKD, a philosophy founded by  Bruce Lee, is a form of combat that is customised for the individual. “Recently, when a man approached me while walking, my immediate response was to bring out my elbows in case he comes any closer. As he saw this action, he apologised and left. This is because of my training in Jeet Kune Do. Not only has it helped me become capable of defending myself physically but it also strengthened my mind,”Jain added.

N Kumari, a primary school teacher, no longer feels threatened by eve teasers, because she know that she is ready to face any situation. “I also understand that resorting to violence should be the last option,” she said.

This form of combat, experts said, can help one be aware of their surroundings. “A woman needs to build a psyche where she can immediately fight back assault. I believe in amalgamating psychological stability, fitness, kicking, grappling and punching to knock down an opponent of any size, age or gender. The areas where Karate or Mixed Martial Art technique fail, JKD fills the gap and brings in more flexibility and pragmatism,” said Dr Ritesh Reddy, instructor, JKD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp