Row over free cigarettes leads to stabbing

A 23-year-old tea seller was stabbed by two men after he refused to give them free cigarettes, on Thurday night at Hebbagodi.

Published: 07th January 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old tea seller was stabbed by two men after he refused to give them free cigarettes, on Thurday night at Hebbagodi. The victim, Shivakumar, who hails from Chitradurga, has filed a case before the police after recovering from his injuries.

The accused have been identifies as Prajwal alias Kotwal and his friend Manoj alias Bandli.A senior police officer said around 11.30 pm, at Ananthanagar Gate, Manoj and Prajwal approached Shivakumar’s tea stall, and asked him for free cigarettes. Shivakumar, who was already busy with other customers, initially ignored them.

“The duo then picked a pack of cigarettes and made a bid to escape. Noticing this, Shivakumar caught them and asked for the stolen cigarettes.Furious, Prajwal took out a knife and  stabbed his hands and shoulder, before fleeing,” the officer added.

People, working at a nearby garment factory, noticed the incident and rushed the injured Shivakumar to a nearby hospital where he was in recovery for three days.The hospital staff also sent a memo to Hebbagodi police.  The police said they found the identity of the accused after examining a nearby CCTV camera footage.Meanwhile, the relatives of Shivakumar, on Saturday, staged a protest before the police station for not arresting the accused even after three days of the incident.

