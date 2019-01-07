Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, you can get e-tickets for BMTC rides

BMTC runs 6,630 buses, which travel 11.57 lakh km, making over 70,000 trips per day.  

BMTC runs 6,630 buses, making over 70,000 trips per day

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Next time you’re travelling on a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, you won’t have to argue with the conductor over change. If everything goes according to plan, commuters will be able to purchase e-tickets from their smartphones while on board.

BMTC runs 6,630 buses, which travel 11.57 lakh km, making over 70,000 trips per day. The existing EVM bidder (agency) started supplying to BMTC some three years back, and has two more years of association with BMTC. The EVMs are equipped to issue ticket as well as read validity of passes. Speaking to TNIE, BMTC managing director N V Prasad said they have proposed introducing an online ticketing system, where one can buy tickets through a mobile application. The existing mobile app has to be upgraded along with the EVMs. “We have told the agency to upgrade the EVMs, so that the conductor can read the customers’ QR code using the machine,’’ he said. This, however, will take some time, he added.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said that all BMTC buses have GPS in place, and it will be possible to track buses using the app. “Once this is done, customers can select the pick-up point and the drop-off point as per their convenience. Ticket prices will show up, and customers can pay online or using Paytm and other such services, just like they do with cab aggregator services. The QR code acts like a ticket,’’ the official said.

Conductors object

However, BMTC staff, especially bus conductors, do not welcome the move. “If people start using their smartphones to buy tickets, what is our job?,” a bus conductor said.

