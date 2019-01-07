Home Cities Bengaluru

Start the New Year with a clean slate, just keep cleaning it    

It is as if nothing really went away and that, quite literally, is the truth – nothing goes away just by wishing it did.

Published: 07th January 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Can one really let bygones be bygones, decide to never fight again and start everything anew with a clean slate?It is the new year and inside all the wishes is the aching desire that somehow the conflicts of the previous year can be left behind.  A clean slate. Funnily, the slate in many relationships seems to be quite a magical one.  Let’s say that two people agree to restart with a clean slate, and on January 1st, wipe all their hurtful past away.

There are no scores to settle, no hurts to recover from, and they are happy for a while, but the minute there is just that one smudge, one little grievance, everything that was wiped away miraculously reappears, as clear as the day it happened, if not clearer. The slate is back to being as full as ever.

It is as if nothing really went away and that, quite literally, is the truth – nothing goes away just by wishing it did. Just making a New Year’s resolution to never fight again will quite likely not last beyond the New Year’s Day. Any New Year Resolution, even the very personal ones such as quitting smoking, exercising more, eating less sugar, studying more, learning sign language etc, requires attention to succeed, and certainly resolutions involving relationships will fail unless we make the effort. It only takes three things to make it work:

First: There needs to be sufficient goodwill. Goodwill isn’t an auto-renewal – it is earned and maintained by purposeful action. If there is a lack of faith, or there is outright skepticism, then nothing really works. Goodwill requires belief that both have a stake in keeping the relationship.

Second: There needs to be sufficient effort, both to address the hurt of the past if not the issues of the past, as well as towards positive change. “Agreeing to disagree” may not be enough unless there has been enough work done in trying to understand, rather than just trying to convince the other.

Third: Most importantly, we need to have more reasonable expectations on this clean slate business. We need to drop the expectation that old injuries will not resurface. They can and do come back, no matter how much we clean the slate. The bad news is that if we get upset it comes back, and get annoyed, chances are it gets worse. The one good news there is that the more we can attend to it, the lighter it becomes till it disappears.Our resolutions don’t have to fail. We really can start the new year with a clean slate - we just need to keep cleaning it.(The author is a counsellor at InnerSight)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp