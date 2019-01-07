‘Tailor on Wheels’ weaves through traffic to make a living

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : While many would shut shop when all the money poured into running a business fails, this 46-year-old determined tailor in namma ooru refused to give up and found a unique way to continue his business. He mounted his 30-year-old tailoring machine onto a two-wheeler and started his ‘tailor on wheel’ services.

Sridhar Jayaram, the ‘mobile tailor’, is a resident of Kammanahalli and has customers ranging from senior corporator Padmnabhareddy of Kachakarahalli to actor Manju Bharghavi and hundreds of IT professionals. “I set up a tailoring unit in Kammanahalli area in 1993. I did well till 2003, but then I found that customers would give their dresses for stitching but never come back to collect it. I faced severe losses and had to shut shop 15 years before,” he said.

The man who knew nothing but tailoring was clueless about how to make a living. His elder brother, Srinivas, who is a driver now, told him that he should “go mobile.” Jayaram then purchased a tricycle and set up all the tailoring equipment on it. He would pedal through the roads in East Bengaluru seeking customers. “Slowly, my business grew. I started gaining customers’ confidence,” he explained.

However, Jayaram realised that it was not enough to make ends meet, and also sensed that ‘mobile tailoring’ had a market which could be tapped. He then decided to buy a two-wheeler and with the help of some of his friends who worked in welding shops, mounted the machine onto a moped. Now, with a workstation on his moped and two mobile handsets, a big display board with his number Jayaram treads the entire city.

“My customer list now has gone upto 400. I commute all the way to Marathahalli and I have customers in Yamalur too,” Jayaram said.Richmond Circle, Hebbal, Shivajinagar, Davis Road, Coxtown, Hutchins Road, Cox Town, HRBR Layout, Koramangala are his favourite areas as he has regular customers there. He gets minimum of 15 to 20 calls every day from some of his regular customers, however, he is able to attend to only five of them. He earns about `1,000 per day.

The tailor is also much in demand by a famous set up, ‘Repair Cafe’, works with them every alternate month. He wants to set up a small tailoring unit for his son but doesn’t want to give up the ‘tailoring on wheels’ service. “I need about `35,000 to set up the same on to a new vehicle. Although I have seen the vehicle and planned the set up, I need money to make the switch. I am hoping that I manage to get some money from anyone who could help,” said Sridhar, who has two girls studying in high school and a son who works as an office boy in a company.

services at a glance

● Charges `60 to alter jeans, trousers, etc

● Full length alteration is `120

● His visiting card says:

ALTERATION TAILOR @ DOOR 2DOOR SERVICE 9980228270

● He does stitch new clothes, takes one week to deliver the outfit

● Alteration time taken is 30 minutes to one hour

● Doesn’t stop his business even during rains, has a sheet ready to set up a tent-like structure

