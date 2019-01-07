Home Cities Bengaluru

Will BMTC-Metro combo card see light of day? 

According to Tanusree Deb Barma, director (IT), BMTC, they are still working out a system.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : While the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is mulling over an app-based electronic ticketing system, commuters are getting increasingly vocal about their demand for a combined Metro-BMTC card, for seamless mobility between the two modes. It’s been over six months since the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BMTC have supposedly been in talks on a single ticketing system. While the initiative is said to convert closed-loop Metro smart cards into open-loop ones, it is yet to see the light of day.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had raised the hopes of commuters by promising that both corporations would resolve their systemic differences and provide commuters with a single travel card. 

Anand Shetty, who uses the Metro between MG road and Trinity Circle, and then hops onto a BMTC bus to reach Murgesh Pallya, said, “Both corporations must bring this move into effect immediately to not only make travel convenient for commuters, but also increase profit for the organisations,” he said, adding that there would be an increase in commuters using public transport in the city.

Mobility expert Ashish Verma said, “Potentially, there could be an increase in those opting for public transport. Right now, every time someone switches, they have to stand in a queue to purchase tickets.

More commuters would certainly enrich the revenues of the corporations. Both of them have to arrive at a proper revenue-sharing mechanism.” He added that this system is used in several other countries. 

According to Tanusree Deb Barma, director (IT), BMTC, they are still working out a system. “As of now, it depends on BMRCL since they have to call for a Request For Proposal (RFP) which is on hold. We are ready for an integration, so there is no problem on our side,” she said. When City Express contacted Yashavanth Chavan, spokesperson of BMRCL, he said, “Our officials are working on it.”

