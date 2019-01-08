Home Cities Bengaluru

2017 accident: Geetha Vishnu was high on drugs, says CCB

The incident had taken place on September 28, 2017 and CCB police on Monday filed the chargesheet before the chief metropolitan magistrate court.

Published: 08th January 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Sleuths from Central Crime Branch (CCB), who were probing the accident case involving Geetha Vishnu —the grandson of businessman and politician late DK Adikesavulu, have submitted a chargesheet before the court. It was alleged that he had crashed his SUV into an Omni Van under the influence of marijuana, injuring six people.

The incident had taken place on September 28, 2017 and CCB police on Monday filed the chargesheet before the chief metropolitan magistrate court. The 600 pages chargesheet states that Vishnu was under the influence of marijuana when the accident happened. 

The chargesheet stated that the accused had sparked the wreck under the influence of drugs and left the six people, including two children injured. He was caught while trying to flee from police who later seized his SUV and found 110 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. Vishnu who was brought to the hospital on Vitala Mallya road managed to escape from the police custody and he was later arrested from Madikeri on October 4.  

