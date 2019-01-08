43 flights hit as fog blues continue to dog airport   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 43 flights were disrupted at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday owing to fog enveloping the runway. Forty-one flights departing and one arriving were delayed.Also, an IndiGo flight from New Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), visibility at the airport was affected from 4.23 am onwards when it dropped to below 2,500 m and a standby was declared. This was subsequently withdrawn at 9 am when the visibility on the runway increased to beyond this range. Operations were suspended for around 40 minutes between 6.41 am and 7.23 am.

Flights operating out of KIA need higher runway visibility ranges compared to other airports like New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport where instrument landing systems that help planes navigate are upgraded to higher categories allowing for operations with even 50 m visibility.

The same technology is expected to come to KIA only by September this year when the second runway is made operational. While flight disruptions were reduced in November and December due to weather systems which kept the skies cloudy, the cold conditions in the past week have resulted in an increase in fog.