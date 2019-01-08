Home Cities Bengaluru

43 flights hit as fog blues continue to dog airport   

As many as 43 flights were disrupted at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday owing to fog enveloping the runway.

Published: 08th January 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As many as 43 flights were disrupted at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday owing to fog enveloping the runway. Forty-one flights departing and one arriving were delayed.Also, an IndiGo flight from New Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), visibility at the airport was affected from 4.23 am onwards when it dropped to below 2,500 m and a standby was declared. This was subsequently withdrawn at 9 am when the visibility on the runway increased to beyond this range. Operations were suspended for around 40 minutes between 6.41 am and 7.23 am. 

Flights operating out of KIA need higher runway visibility ranges compared to other airports like New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport where instrument landing systems that help planes navigate are upgraded to higher categories allowing for operations with even 50 m visibility. 

The same technology is expected to come to KIA only by September this year when the second runway is made operational. While flight disruptions were reduced in November and December due to weather systems which kept the skies cloudy, the cold conditions in the past week have resulted in an increase in fog.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp