 ‘Bedsheet gang’ strikes in Chickpet 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bedsheets used to commit a crime. Yes, you read it right. Six women used bedsheets to break into a saree shop at Chickpet recently and decamp with `4.5 lakh cash. Chickpet police, who have gathered CCTV camera visuals, were shocked to learn the modus-operandi used by these women.

ccording to the police, the six women, along with a minor boy, were seen sitting in front of Bhyrappa and Silks — a well-known saree shop in the city — at around 5.30 am on January 2. They wrapped themselves in bedsheets.

Their behaviour did not raise any suspicion as people assumed that they were using the bedsheets to keep themselves warm. In the CCTV camera footage, the women can be seen spreading the bedsheets to cover the shop's shutter and one of them breaking open the lock and another woman entering the shop.

"One of the women can be seen opening the shop's cash box and decamping with the contents," police said, adding that the CCTV camera inside the shop has clearly captured the woman's face. Chickpet police have registered a case.