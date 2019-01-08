Home Cities Bengaluru

 ‘Bedsheet gang’ strikes in Chickpet 

Bedsheets used to commit a crime.

Published: 08th January 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bedsheets used to commit a crime. Yes, you read it right. Six women used bedsheets to break into a saree shop at Chickpet recently and decamp with `4.5 lakh cash. Chickpet police, who have gathered CCTV camera visuals, were shocked to learn the modus-operandi used by these women.

ccording to the police, the six women, along with a minor boy, were seen sitting in front of Bhyrappa and Silks — a well-known saree shop in the city — at around 5.30 am on January 2. They wrapped themselves in bedsheets.

Their behaviour did not raise any suspicion as people assumed that they were using the bedsheets to keep themselves warm. In the CCTV camera footage, the women can be seen spreading the bedsheets to cover the shop's shutter and one of them breaking open the lock and another woman  entering the shop.

"One of the women can be seen opening the shop's cash box and decamping with the contents," police said, adding that the CCTV camera inside the shop has clearly captured the woman's face. Chickpet police have registered a case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp