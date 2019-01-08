Boards, corporations a new headache for Cong 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s decision to withhold some appointments made by Congress to boards and corporations has landed the party in a fresh trouble. Only 14 of the 19 names, recommended by the Congress high command for these appointment, were cleared on Sunday evening.

Upset over their names being dropped, the MLAs have blasted their party senior leaders, including Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and the CM, for withholding their names citing technical reasons.

“We had not lobbied or even asked for any posts from anyone. The KPCC president had released the list with our names to the media, but now the CM withheld our names. They are insulting us,” said ST Somashekar, Congress MLA from Yeshwantpur, whose name had been recommended for Bengaluru Development Authority.

“What were they doing for last 15 days when the list was with the CM? Did any of us speak against the party’s decision to support JD (S) to form the government? Is this the reward we are getting from the party?” Somashekar asked his senior party leaders.

Congress MLA Dr K Sudhakar said since names cleared by the party high command have been withheld, they should now take it up. “It is not correct to withhold names citing technical reasons. However, if they want, the JD(S) can keep those posts too for the family,” said Sudhakar, whose name was recommended for the post of KSPCB chairman.

Some Congress MLAs also questioned their party leaders, who feigned ignorance over the reasons for withholding some names. “How can they be not aware of the reasons? We know it was also discussed with our senior leaders and they are not willing to let go of the boards and corporations, which come under their ministries. Let them reject our names and we will react appropriately,” said a Congress MLA.

Former CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM G Parameshwara said they were not aware of the reasons for withholding some names and they would discuss with the CM. “It is not an insult to Rahul Gandhi as claimed by our party MLA Sudhakar. Though the list was approved by Rahul Gandhi, some names are withheld, I do not know the reason for it,” the DyCM said.

“This is not something to be debated on the streets, but instead has to be dealt with responsibly,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao. “The list was prepared in consultation with JD (S) leaders and our party high command had approved it. There are some issues that will be resolved and we will not discuss it with the media,” Rao said.