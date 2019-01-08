Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Cabs for women, driven by women

Here’s some good news for women flying in and out of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Published: 08th January 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

The special cab service at Bengaluru airport will come as a huge relief for women flying in and out of the city | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for women flying in and out of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). On Monday, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) in association with Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) launched the service of special cabs for women passengers, which will also be driven by women drivers. 

According to a release from BIAL, these women drivers will be fluent in multiple languages, well versed with local areas and trained in self-defense tactics. The cabs will be equipped with several safety features, including GPRS tracking and an SOS switch. There have been concerns over safety of women travelling to and from the airport of late. The initiative - launched on an experimental basis - will commence with a fleet of 10 cars. 

The fare of the cab will be `21.50/km from 6 am to 11.59 pm, while from mid-night to 6 am it will be `23.50/km.  The service will be operational round-the-clock.“This concept has been implemented with the objective to provide a safe and secure mode of transport for women travellers from the airport, while simultaneously create opportunities for women drivers to be self-employed and empowered,” said Kumar Pushkar, KSTDC Managing Director.

The first set of cars from the airport was flagged off by Pushkar and Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, BIAL.  Marar further said, “Pink cars will offer a great sense of safety to women of all ages.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp