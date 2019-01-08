Bengaluru: Cabs for women, driven by women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for women flying in and out of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). On Monday, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) in association with Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) launched the service of special cabs for women passengers, which will also be driven by women drivers.

According to a release from BIAL, these women drivers will be fluent in multiple languages, well versed with local areas and trained in self-defense tactics. The cabs will be equipped with several safety features, including GPRS tracking and an SOS switch. There have been concerns over safety of women travelling to and from the airport of late. The initiative - launched on an experimental basis - will commence with a fleet of 10 cars.

The fare of the cab will be `21.50/km from 6 am to 11.59 pm, while from mid-night to 6 am it will be `23.50/km. The service will be operational round-the-clock.“This concept has been implemented with the objective to provide a safe and secure mode of transport for women travellers from the airport, while simultaneously create opportunities for women drivers to be self-employed and empowered,” said Kumar Pushkar, KSTDC Managing Director.

The first set of cars from the airport was flagged off by Pushkar and Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, BIAL. Marar further said, “Pink cars will offer a great sense of safety to women of all ages.”