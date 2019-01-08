Civic agencies present plans on lakes to Justice Hegde

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior officials from several civic agencies appeared before former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde on Monday to discuss their plans for Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes. The meeting was held a day before the Supreme Court takes up the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the district administration and other departments on Monday took part in the meeting, held at the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

While the meeting itself was a closed-door affair, officials who attended said the agencies highlighted action taken by them so far. Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD) Mahendra Jain said the action plan for rejuvenating lakes, protecting them from encroachments and controlling frothing were discussed.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, "BBMP has already taken several measures and initiatives to protect lakes from encroachments, dumping garbage and other illegal activities along lake boundaries. We have deployed retired marshals who have prevented dumping and burning of garbage, and encroachment on the lake belt. CCTV cameras have been installed to keep watch on activities inside and around these lakes," he told the meeting.

Jain said, "BWSSB officials have already prepared an action plan to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant in the lake, which will be installed in the shortest possible period. The district administration, which had to complete the survey and fence 1km of the boundary, completed work recently. The projects proposed for rejuvenating and controlling frothing in these lakes will be taken up soon," he explained to Justice Hegde.



Officials from various departments who attended the meeting have been asked to submit action plans, time frames and other initiatives to be taken up at the next meeting on January 30. A committee headed by Justice Hegde, and comprising senior officials from various departments, will inspect the lakes.

Jain told TNIE, "This was the preliminary meeting held at KSPCB to discuss action plans and other work that can be taken up develop Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes. We have submitted the plans and initiatives taken up by BBMP, BDA, BWSSB and KSPCB."