Drug overdose kills depressed doctor

A 31-year-old doctor died after an injecting herself with a drug overdose, at her house, in Basaveshwaranagar on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 31-year-old doctor died after an injecting herself with a drug overdose, at her house, in Basaveshwaranagar on Sunday. According to reports, the deceased was under depression as she had been separated from her husband three months ago. The deceased who has been identified as Dr. Sandya, a native of Tirupati, had come to the city three years ago and was working at a private hospital. 

Police said that the incident came to light at 3 pm on Sunday when Sandya’s maid came for duty, and found her lying in an unconscious state. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Sandya was married to Ranjit, a businessman, four years ago. They had only recently separated three months ago. She had been staying alone since the separation. A police officer confirmed that no suicide note was found at the spot. 

HELP IS AVAILABLE
If you are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani  which is available 24/7. 

