HC relief for IPS officer RP Sharma

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the show-cause notice issued by the state government to IPS officer R P Sharma concerning an open letter written by him after Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty was attacked. Hearing Sharma’s petition, a division bench headed by Justice Ravi Malimath stayed the show-cause notice dated October 27, 2018. The interim order will be in force till the petition filed by Sharma is disposed by the Bengaluru bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

In his petition, ADGP RP Sharma, Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation, contended that the had to move the HC as the CAT did not give him a positive order on his application.

The CAT had erred by terming his letter as a trade union activity, he claimed. He contended that he had written the letter dated March 8, 2018 to the Chief Secretary, the DG & IGP and others, in the capacity of president of the IPS Officers Association (Karnataka) to conduct a meeting of police officers to infuse professional values in them and to conduct free and fair elections. But the DPAR construed it as misconduct and issued the show-cause notice. This was only an attempt to scuttle his prospects of getting the distinguished President’s Republic Day Award, he stated.