Hegde urges Centre to fill vacant judge posts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing concern over the delay in the justice delivery system, former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde has demanded that the Union government fill vacancies in judge posts in the Karnataka High Court.He was speaking after releasing Nyayangada Nakshatragalu, a book written by P Shivanna on judges, at a function organised by Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) at the High Court on Monday.

Justice Hegde stressed on the need to debate to know the reasons for the delay in trial of cases.

He said that 164 cases were pending before trial courts across the country for the past 60 years.

“In Karnataka High Court alone, about 30 judge posts are vacant. If this is the condition of Karnataka HC, anybody can guess the status of other HCs in the country,” he said.

AAB president A P Ranganatha said 10 names were recommended to the Centre for the post of judges in Karnataka HC six months ago. But till today, the names are pending before the Law Ministry, he said, adding that the same should be cleared at the earliest.

‘Arrest accused in Dharani case’

A delegation of advocates led by Ranganath met Home Minister M B Patil and urged him to direct the City Police Commissioner to arrest all those responsible for the suicide of advocate S Dharani. They also urged Patil to take action against a police officer for not acting on the complaint of the deceased Dharani immediately. Dharani committed suicide allegedly due to harassment by neighbours.