Home Cities Bengaluru

Hegde urges Centre to fill vacant judge posts

Justice Hegde stressed on the need to debate to know the reasons for the delay in trial of cases.

Published: 08th January 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Expressing concern over the delay in the justice delivery system, former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde has demanded that the Union government fill vacancies in judge posts in the Karnataka High Court.He was speaking after releasing Nyayangada Nakshatragalu, a book written by P Shivanna on judges, at a function organised by Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) at the High Court on Monday.

Justice Hegde stressed on the need to debate to know the reasons for the delay in trial of cases.
 He said that 164 cases were pending before trial courts across the country  for the past 60 years. 
“In Karnataka High Court alone,  about 30 judge posts are vacant. If this is the condition of Karnataka HC, anybody can guess the status of other HCs in the country,” he said.  

AAB president A P Ranganatha said 10 names were recommended to the Centre for the post of judges in Karnataka HC six months ago. But till today, the names are pending before the Law Ministry, he said, adding that the same should be cleared at the earliest.

‘Arrest accused in Dharani case’
A delegation of advocates led by Ranganath met Home Minister M B Patil and urged him to direct the City Police Commissioner to arrest all those responsible for the suicide of advocate S Dharani. They also urged Patil to take action against a police officer for not acting on the complaint of the deceased Dharani immediately. Dharani committed suicide allegedly due to harassment by neighbours. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp