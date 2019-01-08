Techies ready and logged in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s large IT sector has been preparing for the two-day strike for the past three days. Several companies and startups have put in place measures to ensure that the two-day bandh does not affect business. While most companies have decided to give their employees the option to work from home, others have made arrangements for critical teams to be put up in hotels on or near their campus.

“Some team members have been asked to check into a hotel located inside the tech park for two days. This is to ensure safety of the employees only on Wednesday night,” an employee with a financial services firm in Manyata Tech Park said.

For those working with startups, ‘work from home’ is the most widely implemented option. “We’ve been asked to log in from home as most of our work can be done from any location,” said Rakesh Bannerjee, who works in Koramangala. For companies where employees depend on public transport, alternative private arrangements are in place.