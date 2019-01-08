Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman says no to flesh trade, attacked with acid

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her colleague with acid after she refused to be part of flesh trade.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 30-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her colleague with acid after she refused to be part of flesh trade. The incident took place at Banashankari on Saturday and the victim filed a case after recovering in a private hospital.The victim, Deepthi (name changed), is a resident of Banashankari 2nd stage. The accused, identified as Roopa alias Asha, has been arrested. Both work in a garment factory at Laggere. Roopa’s husband who is also named in the complaint is at large.

Police said Deepthi, who is separated from her husband, alleged in her complaint filed on Friday that she was sleeping at her home after returning from work, when around 3.30pm, Roopa came into her room and threw acid on her. 

She was lying and sustained burns in her back.
Deepthi said that she noticed Roopa run away from the premises and called her male friend over the phone for help. She was rushed to a private hospital and was discharged on Saturday. Preliminary investigations revealed that Roopa, a resident of Avalahalli, was forcing Deepthi to join a brothel which she had refused. Roopa’s husband had also tried to convince her into making easy money. Deepthi and Roopa were staying a rented house where the latter’s husband used to visit often. A few days ago, Roopa had asked Deepthi for `10.000 which the latter had refused.

