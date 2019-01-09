BBMP and KPCL to set up waste-to-energy plant

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to establish its own waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi with Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), for which the former recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the latter.

The Palike estimates that the 500-tonne capacity plant will cost Rs 200 crore and will be established in a portion of the 50 acre land owned by KPCL. According to the MoU, the BBMP will supply

refused derived fuel (RDF) to generate energy each day.

The urban body — which already has the mayor’s grants from 2018-2019 BBMP budget — will seek 35 per cent subsidy from the union government and 25 per cent subsidy from the state government. KPCL will spend the remaining amount.

The BBMP will soon conduct a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in the matter and the project is likely to take off by 2020.

Sarfaraz Khan, joint commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM), said, “The MoU has already been signed. We will start conducting a DPR for the project. By having more waste-to-energy plants we can systematically treat the waste produced. Bengaluru produces about 4,000-4,500 tonnes of mixed waste each day. While we can easily manage 2,000 tonnes of waste by generating energy, the remaining can be sent to the waste treatment plant,” he said.

Meanwhile, BBMP will issue a work order to the French Company 3WAYSTE on January 16 to setup a waste-to-energy plant in Chikkanagamangala. Palike will not pay the tipping fee for the disposal of mixed waste at the plant, which will be set up in the next six months. 3WAYSTE will also convert waste to compost and fertilisers for 30 years. BBMP, in its guidelines for the sale of electricity, has set a condition that the company should sell the electricity produced at the plant to KPCL at Rs 7.08/KWH for a fixed period. The company will also earn Rs 2,500 per tonne from selling compost to the Agriculture Department.The plant — that should have been operational by December 2018 — was delayed owing to approval and clearance from various government institutions.