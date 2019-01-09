BBMP on hunt for environmental engineers

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP still has a long way to go in managing solid waste in the city. And with good reason, considering the lack of environmental engineers in the BBMP. Currently, the engineers in-charge of the solid waste management (SWM) plants are civil engineers: As many as 27 assistant executive engineers (AEE) work alongside eight superintending engineers under one chief engineer. This raises questions about the officials being overburdened with work besides their civil duties.

“We have teamed up with civil engineers who take up road work to help us. That is why we need environmental engineers to work in the eight SWM plants. We need them to work as AEEs in the 27 divisions. Thereafter, they will be promoted to zonal superintendent engineers. We are looking to build this over a period of five or six years,” said D Randeep, special commissioner (administration, SWM), BBMP.

Randeep added that they are looking at a dedicated team of engineers who can assist the Joint Health Inspectors (JHI) at the ground level. Currently, there are 198 health inspectors in the city for each ward.

“Without an organised system in place to dispose waste, we don’t really know who to approach with issues related to garbage,” said Riya Rana, a resident of Halasuru.

Ranka colony resident Krishnaswamy agreed and said that just 27 AEEs handling seven or eight wards will not be easy since each ward has its own range of waste management issues. According to Randeep, the city itself produces 3,500 metric tonnes of waste every day.

A senior health inspector at the BBMP said, “Having a dedicated SWM cell will be useful in the city since issues related to garbage have increased drastically with an increase in population.”“We have notified the Urban Development Department of our requirement to recruit environmental engineers,” said Randeep.