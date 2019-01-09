Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP on hunt for environmental engineers

BBMP still has a long way to go in managing solid waste in the city.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Environmental engineers can help deal with the 3,500 metric tonnes of waste generated daily

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP still has a long way to go in managing solid waste in the city. And with good reason, considering the lack of environmental engineers in the BBMP. Currently, the engineers in-charge of the solid waste management (SWM) plants are civil engineers: As many as 27 assistant executive engineers (AEE) work alongside eight superintending engineers under one chief engineer. This raises questions about the officials being overburdened with work besides their civil duties.

“We have teamed up with civil engineers who take up road work to help us. That is why we need environmental engineers to work in the eight SWM plants. We need them to work as AEEs in the 27 divisions. Thereafter, they will be promoted to zonal superintendent engineers. We are looking to build this over a period of five or six years,” said D Randeep, special commissioner (administration, SWM), BBMP.
Randeep added that they are looking at a dedicated team of engineers who can assist the Joint Health Inspectors (JHI) at the ground level. Currently, there are 198 health inspectors in the city for each ward.
“Without an organised system in place to dispose waste, we don’t really know who to approach with issues related to garbage,” said Riya Rana, a resident of Halasuru.

Ranka colony resident Krishnaswamy agreed and said that just 27 AEEs handling seven or eight wards will not be easy since each ward has its own range of waste management issues. According to Randeep, the city itself produces 3,500 metric tonnes of waste every day.

A senior health inspector at the BBMP said, “Having a dedicated SWM cell will be useful in the city since issues related to garbage have increased drastically with an increase in population.”“We have notified the Urban Development Department of our requirement to recruit environmental engineers,” said Randeep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp