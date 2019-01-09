Home Cities Bengaluru

Bike-borne men divert man’s attention, flee with Rs 50,000

Mallikarjun had withdrawn the money to pay his labourers.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of attention diversion, two bike-borne men threw Rs 10 currency notes before a mason and escaped with Rs 50,000. The incident took place around 3.20 pm in HSR Layout on Monday, shortly after the victim Mallikarjun, a resident of Mangammanapalya, had withdrawn the cash from Canara Bank.

A police officer said that Mallikarjun (37) was about to start his vehicle when the miscreants approached him, stating that the money had fallen down. He found six notes of Rs 10 and went to pick them up when the culprits fled with the bag containing the Rs 50,000 kept on his bike.  He alerted the bank staff and went in search of the accused, but his efforts went in vain. He later rushed to HSR Layout Police Station and filed a case.

Police found CCTV footage that showed that a man who was standing nearby diverted Mallikarjun’s attention while two other men came on a Pulsar bike and managed to escape with the money. The police are not ruling out the role of a staffer of the bank.

A special team has  been formed to nab the accused. Police also took a statement of an eyewitness Shekar V, a garment factory employee, who said that incidents of crime through such attention diversion tactics are a common occurrence around the locality.   

Mallikarjun had withdrawn the money to pay his labourers. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “When I raised an alarm, there were many people around me. They did not come to my help. Then I called the police control room and they insisted that I file a case at HSR Layout. The person who spoke to me was wearing a helmet. There are more than five CCTV cameras in the area.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp