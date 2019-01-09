Home Cities Bengaluru

Blindfolded marathoners run for a cause

The second edition of ‘See from the heart run’ is being held across 35 locations in 16 cities and three countries, as part of the seventh edition of Pinkathon.

Head coach and marathoner, Bhumika Patel, will be training the girls every week along with the guide runners

BENGALURU: The second edition of ‘See from the heart run’ is being held across 35 locations in 16 cities and three countries, as part of the seventh edition of Pinkathon. To suppart the upcoming ‘Spirit of Pinkathon run’, a blindfolded run is being organised from Mysuru to Bengaluru. This run is held to encourage and motivate the #DynamicDozen, including six visually-impaired runners, along with their six guides. They will run 150km from January 23 to January 25 to spread the message of health and fitness for women.

This run has already been conducted in 14 locations across India and a location in Nigeria on January 6. Over 900 participants across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Amdavad, New Delhi, Siwan, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Nasik, Noida, Pune, Lucknow and Vizag took part in the event from India. Participants ran/walked 3km in pairs, and they were blindfolded alternatively for each loop.

Twenty-year-old V Divya from Chennai was India’s first visually-impaired girl to run the ‘Spirit of Pinkathon run’ from Puducherry to Chennai. “Inspired by Divya, this year we have six visually-impaired runners participating from Mysuru to Bengaluru. Along with their guides, they will cover a distance of 150km. Through ‘See from the heart’ initiative, we wanted to spread awareness about the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals and how they overcome the same with their  zeal for life. We have many visually impaired girls participating in Pinkathon across cities and some of them are podium finishers,” said Milind Soman, model and founder of Pinkathon.

