Home Cities Bengaluru

Constable hurt after tree branch falls on him at Chamarajpet

His son Tejaswi has lodged a complaint with the Central police station in Chamrajpet in this regard.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a few hours after this 55-year-old constable heaved a sigh of relief looking at his health check-up reports, he was in for a rude shock when a huge branch of a tree opposite Makkala Koota in Chamarajpet fell on his shoulder, fracturing his rib cage and shoulder bone. His son Tejaswi has lodged a complaint with the Central police station in Chamrajpet in this regard.

According to Krishna Murthy P T, Head Constable with CAR headquarters, the incident occurred at 5.30 pm on Monday when he came out of the public toilet next to a milk booth opposite Makkala Koota.

“I had gone for a routine health check-up and I was happy that my blood sugar and blood pressure were in control. I came to Chamrajpet to meet a friend. I went to use the public toilet near Makkala Koota. I just came out of the building and suddenly a huge branch fell on my neck and I collapsed,” Krishna Murthy told TNIE.  Passers-by attended to him and informed his son Tejaswi who rushed to the spot.

“The constable’s report shows that he has sustained a crack in his shoulder bone and has a fracture in the ribcage,” said Dr Nataraj K, Orthopaedic Surgeon, who is treating him.

Fault of BBMP officials: Mayor

When contacted, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said, “This is the fault of BBMP officials. I have instructed forest cell officials to identify trees with weaker branches. I will take action against the officials if the victim registers a complaint.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp