Finding nearby clinics is just a click away

A mobile application that can do all this will soon be launched in the state by Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

Published: 09th January 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: You can soon get health tips, look up expert opinions and check the health status of pregnant women on your fingertips. A mobile application that can do all this will soon be launched in the state by Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

This free app called ‘Healthy India’ has already been launched in some of the states. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, FOGSI president Dr Jaideep Malhotra said, “Through this app, we are trying to provide end-to-end support to pregnant women across the country.”

Dr Malhotra added, “This app will not just help pregnant women find doctors nearby, it will also give them tips on diet, yoga and exercise. Pregnant women can also check their blood pressure level and if it is high, the app will alert them and immediately ask them to see a doctor.”

The app can also correct prescriptions. “In case a doctor is in a hurry and ends up recommending two similar medicines, the app will alert the doctor and ask them if they really need to prescribe that particular medicine,” she added.

