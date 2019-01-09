Five-day gynaecology summit in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All India 62nd Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) will be held in the city from January 8 to 12 at Palace Grounds. Briefing the media, Dr Hema Divakar, organising chairperson of AICOG 2019, said, “We have declared the theme ‘Women’s Health Nation’s Wealth’ for AICOG 2019. Dignitaries and experts from across the country and abroad are taking part and presenting papers on various subjects.” She added that over 250 scientific sessions will take place during this five-day event.