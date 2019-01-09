By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a dreary summer night of 29 May 2013, gun shots rang loud in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow. A thirteen-year-old boy called Faraaz was killed in a hail of bullets, while watching television in the living room of his aunt, Shirin Siddiqui’s ground floor flat.The assailant had singled out Faraaz, and spared Shirin, her daughter, Zahira and Faraaz’s brother, Asif who were also present in the living room.

Faraaz and Asif were watching a cartoon show on television around 10.30 p.m., when someone rang the doorbell. Faraaz was so engrossed in the show that he ignored it. When the doorbell rang the second time, eight-year-old Asif got up to open the door. Two men stood in the doorway. They roughly shoved Asif aside and barged into the living room.

Shirin and her twenty-three-year-old daughter Zahira, who were chatting in the bedroom, rushed to the living room.Both men appeared to be in their late Twenties. Tall and muscular, they were dressed in identical clothes— blue jeans and sky blue T-shirts, with stylish, polished shoes. They were clean-shaven with their hair combed back neatly.

‘While Shirin kept screaming, ‘Get out of here,’ the men smiled sardonically.Suddenly, one of them drew out a sophisticated pistol and twirled it expertly around his index finger. Zahira made a go at him and tried to snatch the pistol, but he held the weapon firmly in his hand and pointed it at her, menacingly. ‘No, don’t touch her,’ his accomplice screamed. ‘Okay, okay,’ the pistol-wielding man said, and backed off.

His eyes then fell on Faraaz, who sat cowering with fear on a sofa. The man grit his teeth, moved a few steps closer to Faraaz and rapidly fired six shots at him. Four shots hit Faraaz in the torso, while two missed him.

As Faraaz fell to the floor bleeding profusely, the assailant and his accomplice fled. Zahira chased them, but they ran across the compound of the building. A man was waiting outside the gate on a motorcycle, with the engine turned on. The two men quickly jumped on it and escaped into the night. The distance between Zahira’s flat and the gate was barely twenty feet. It was a small three-storeyed building with only nine flats, and wasn’t guarded by a watchman.

Zahira’s brothers, Abdul and Tariq, who were on the terrace of the building, rushed down on hearing the gunshots. Some occupants of the other flats also came outside their homes, because Shirin was still screaming hysterically. Zahira phoned the Thakurganj police station; Abdul called the ambulance.

The police arrived in seven minutes flat, followed by an ambulance a minute later. Pradeep Tripathi, the SHO of Thakurganj police station, directed the ambulance to take Faraaz to the trauma centre of the nearest hospital. Alas, Faraaz was declared dead before admission.

Even as information about the sensational, cold-blooded murder of a teenager in a flat was flashed across the wireless network, senior police officers rushed to the scene of crime. While SHO Tripathi had already initiated an investigation, SSP Deepak Tiwari, and SP (Crime), Kamlesh Shahi, along with a battery of other officers arrived at Shirin’s flat. The police team searched the flat carefully and found six empty cartridges, which were sent for ballistic testing. Soon thereafter, the team began interrogating every person who was present on the scene.

Zahira told the police that Faraaz was her cousin and had been living in the care of her mother for the past ten years, and studied in a local school. His brother, Asif was on vacation here, and was the first to see the criminals, as he had opened the door to them.

The eight-year-old Asif clung to Zahira, looking traumatised. The police team questioned him gently, but he would start weeping at each query, and hold Zahira tighter. The police team let him be, although he was the most important witness in the murder of his brother.

Excerpted with permission from Crime Patrol – The Most Thrilling Stories, Annup Sonii & Oswald Pereira, Westland Books.