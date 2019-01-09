Home Cities Bengaluru

Group fight leaves BU hosteller injured

The injured students filed a case against four other students at Jnana Bharati police station, where officials confirmed that an FIR had been filed, invoking various sections.  

Published: 09th January 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A verbal dispute between a group of girl students at Bangalore University hostel on Monday night led to a physical fight in which one students was injured and had to be admitted to a private hospital in Nagarabhavi.

According to university sources, around 8.15pm during dinner on Monday, two groups of girls began quarrelling, and within half an hour, it led to a free-for-all which ended in one girl being injured.

The scuffle was stopped when police and university officials intervened, and the injured girl was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where the authorities confirmed that a medico-legal case had been registered. The girl is doing well and has minor injuries, doctors said.

What led to the fight?

Divya (name changed), a diploma in Rural Development student , who stays in the new hostel, had gone to the old hostel for a cup of tea, around 6pm Monday. While having her tea, she spilt it on the floor, leading to a fight between girls from both hostels. Again, when they went back to have dinner, an argument broke out again, and led to a full-blown brawl.

Some girls who were present at the spot said, “The injured girl is a student of the new hostel allotted for SC/ST girls, and they had to come for food to the old hostel, which is meant for OBC students. On Monday when the students came in, one girl from the SC/ST hostel demanded that the authorities cook separate food for them and serve it by their building. Other students objected to this, and it led to a fight.”

Enquiry ordered

University officials said they have ordered an inquiry, and student welfare officers are with Divya to take care of her.

