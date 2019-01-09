Home Cities Bengaluru

He shuts shop to help those stranded

While most shops in Chickpet were open for business on Tuesday despite the bandh, 56-year-old Kanaka Sabhapathi shut his silk saree showroom and left on a mission.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Sabhapathi | VINOD KUMAR T

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

Though the bandh was only partially observed, many people who came down to Bengaluru, especially patients, were left in the lurch with little or no transport available.“On bandh days, I take my vehicle around Majestic area. On Tuesday, I saw a couple with an infant near KSRTC bus stand. They had come from Raichur for the baby’s treatment. Auto drivers were charging exorbitantly. So I dropped them to the hospital. I then dropped a blood donor to a hospital. Later I took four to Yelahanka,” he said.

“A few years ago when I went to Kerala for business, a bandh was called. I was stranded with two big bags of sarees. This is when a person came on a bike and helped me. Since then I have always helped others.”

Kanaka Sabhapathi bandh

