Into the wild: raising funds to rehabilitate wildlife

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based wildlife hospital and rescue centre of People For Animals (PFA) is calling upon the public in its efforts to raise funds to help rescue over 100 urban wild animals under its care.

Since PFA deals with wild animals alone, they cannot be fostered, and must be treated and rehabilitated at the shelter in Kengeri. The cost to sustain and maintain these rescued animals are high. Once they are in good health, most of them are released back into the wild. Colonel (Dr) Nawaz Shariff, general manager and chief veterinarian at PFA says most operations of the centre depend on the donations by people. “Besides this, there is no other source to run the organisation. We have won numerous awards for our activities. We need to upgrade our centre so that we can provide better care to these animals. We have cases where monkeys get electrocuted or have broken their bones in accidents. There are also cases of black kites and eagles being entangled in manjhas. For this we have intricate surgical units to rehabilitate and release them into the wild,” he says.

The centre is currently running a crowdfunded initiative on Milaap to support its adoption efforts. By providing to fund them, the chief veterinarian says, adopting an urban wild animal can play a vital role and help them in the fight for wildlife conservation. For all the baby monkeys who lost their mothers to accidents, two blind monkeys, Elizabeth and Nany, act as foster parents.

“We have many baby monkeys who have lost their mothers to accidents. These two act as foster mothers to them. They feed milk to the babies every two hours. They are nine and 13-years-old. We couldn’t release Elizabeth and Nany back to the wild as they are blind and may not be able to survive. They lost their eyesight a couple of years ago due to electrocution and acid attack. Their eyes got burned beyond repair and they lost their arm. It had to be amputated,” he says adding, “We thought of introducing them to the babies and it really worked. They need warmth of their mothers, especially during the winters. It could otherwise bring in some behavioural changed in them as well. Foster moms keep them warm. They make sounds in the night which is comforting to the babies.”

Apart from this, the centre also has a school outreach programme. “We do presentations at schools every day with small projectors on how to conserve the environment and its biodiversity. We have released over 24,000 animals back to the wild since our operations began in 1996,” he says. “Our centre is spread across 6 acres. Different animals need different feed, treatment plan and rehab programme. We provide them with the best possible diet. Hence, funding helps in the process,” he adds.To contribute to their ‘Adopt Me’ campaign, visit milaap.org. The campaign plans to raise `3 lakh and has raised over `70,000 so far.